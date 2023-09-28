Andrew Vaughn and Corbin Carroll are two of the players with prop bets on the table when the Chicago White Sox and the Arizona Diamondbacks meet at Guaranteed Rate Field on Thursday (at 2:10 PM ET).

Diamondbacks vs. White Sox Game Info

When: Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Corbin Carroll Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has put up 159 hits with 29 doubles, nine triples, 25 home runs and 55 walks. He has driven in 75 runs with 50 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .287/.363/.507 so far this season.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox Sep. 27 1-for-4 1 0 2 2 0 at White Sox Sep. 26 0-for-4 2 0 0 0 0 at Yankees Sep. 25 3-for-5 1 0 1 3 1 at Yankees Sep. 24 2-for-5 2 0 0 3 0 at Yankees Sep. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Christian Walker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Walker Stats

Christian Walker has 150 hits with 36 doubles, two triples, 33 home runs, 61 walks and 103 RBI. He's also stolen 11 bases.

He's slashed .263/.338/.506 on the year.

Walker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox Sep. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at White Sox Sep. 26 3-for-5 3 2 6 11 0 at Yankees Sep. 25 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 1 at Yankees Sep. 24 1-for-3 1 0 2 1 0 at Yankees Sep. 22 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Vaughn Stats

Vaughn has 144 hits with 30 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs, 35 walks and 78 RBI.

He's slashed .261/.317/.432 on the year.

Vaughn will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .235 with a double, two walks and an RBI.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Diamondbacks Sep. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 vs. Diamondbacks Sep. 26 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 at Red Sox Sep. 24 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 at Red Sox Sep. 23 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox Sep. 22 1-for-3 0 0 1 1

Andrew Benintendi Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Benintendi Stats

Andrew Benintendi has put up 146 hits with 34 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 51 walks. He has driven in 45 runs with 13 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .263/.327/.359 so far this year.

Benintendi Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks Sep. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Sep. 26 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Red Sox Sep. 24 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 at Red Sox Sep. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Red Sox Sep. 22 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0

