When the Arizona Diamondbacks (84-74) and Chicago White Sox (60-98) meet at Guaranteed Rate Field on Thursday, September 28, Bryce Jarvis will get the ball for the Diamondbacks, while the White Sox will send Touki Toussaint to the mound. The game will start at 2:10 PM ET.

The Diamondbacks are the favorite in this one, at -155, while the underdog White Sox have +130 odds to upset. A 9.5-run over/under is listed for the contest.

Diamondbacks vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Jarvis - ARI (2-0, 2.45 ERA) vs Toussaint - CHW (4-7, 5.10 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Diamondbacks vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Diamondbacks Moneyline White Sox Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -155 +130 - 9.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Have the desire to bet on the Diamondbacks' game versus the White Sox but aren't quite sure where to begin? We're here to assist you. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Diamondbacks (-155) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Diamondbacks to take down the White Sox with those odds, and the Diamondbacks emerge with the victory, you'd get back $16.45.

There are lots of other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Christian Walker get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Diamondbacks have won 42, or 61.8%, of the 68 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Diamondbacks have gone 18-9 (winning 66.7% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -155 or shorter.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Arizona has a 60.8% chance to win.

The Diamondbacks were the moneyline favorite in six of their last 10 games, and they finished 4-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Arizona and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total seven times.

The White Sox have been victorious in 35, or 32.4%, of the 108 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The White Sox have a mark of 13-29 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +130 or worse on the moneyline.

The White Sox have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +4000 12th 2nd Win NL West +20000 - 3rd

Think the Diamondbacks can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Arizona and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.