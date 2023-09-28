Christian Walker and Andrew Vaughn will be among the star attractions when the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Chicago White Sox on Thursday at 2:10 PM ET, at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Diamondbacks vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Time: 2:10 PM ET

TV Channel: MLB Network

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks rank 21st in MLB action with 166 total home runs.

Arizona ranks 16th in MLB, slugging .413.

The Diamondbacks' .252 batting average ranks 13th in MLB.

Arizona has the No. 13 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.7 runs per game (743 total runs).

The Diamondbacks' .323 on-base percentage is 14th in MLB.

Diamondbacks batters strike out 7.7 times per game, the fourth-fewest strikeouts in the majors.

The pitching staff for Arizona has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the majors.

Arizona has the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.53).

The Diamondbacks average baseball's 19th-ranked WHIP (1.332).

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

Bryce Jarvis will take the mound to start for the Diamondbacks, his first this season.

The 25-year-old righty is pitching in his MLB debut.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 9/22/2023 Yankees L 7-1 Away Brandon Pfaadt Luke Weaver 9/24/2023 Yankees W 7-1 Away Zac Gallen Carlos Rodón 9/25/2023 Yankees L 6-4 Away Merrill Kelly Clarke Schmidt 9/26/2023 White Sox W 15-4 Away Zach Davies José Ureña 9/27/2023 White Sox W 3-0 Away Brandon Pfaadt Luis Patiño 9/28/2023 White Sox - Away Bryce Jarvis Touki Toussaint 9/29/2023 Astros - Home Zac Gallen J.P. France 9/30/2023 Astros - Home Merrill Kelly Justin Verlander 10/1/2023 Astros - Home Zach Davies Justin Verlander

