On Thursday, Corbin Carroll (hitting .364 in his past 10 games) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Touki Toussaint. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI against the White Sox.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

White Sox Starter: Touki Toussaint

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Corbin Carroll At The Plate

Carroll leads Arizona with 159 hits and an OBP of .363, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .507.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 14th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 19th and he is 19th in slugging.

In 66.7% of his games this season (100 of 150), Carroll has picked up at least one hit, and in 47 of those games (31.3%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a home run in 16.0% of his games in 2023 (24 of 150), and 4% of his trips to the dish.

Carroll has driven in a run in 53 games this season (35.3%), including 18 games with more than one RBI (12.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 54.0% of his games this year (81 of 150), he has scored, and in 28 of those games (18.7%) he has scored more than once.

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 76 GP 74 .294 AVG .280 .369 OBP .356 .537 SLG .479 33 XBH 30 13 HR 12 40 RBI 35 59/27 K/BB 64/28 18 SB 32

White Sox Pitching Rankings