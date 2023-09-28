On Thursday, Christian Walker (.632 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Touki Toussaint. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the White Sox.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Touki Toussaint

Touki Toussaint TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Walker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Christian Walker At The Plate

Walker is batting .263 with 36 doubles, two triples, 33 home runs and 61 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 64th in batting average, 51st in on-base percentage, and 20th in slugging.

In 61.7% of his games this year (95 of 154), Walker has picked up at least one hit, and in 41 of those games (26.6%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a long ball in 18.8% of his games in 2023, and 5.1% of his trips to the dish.

Walker has picked up an RBI in 40.3% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 14.3% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in 11 contests.

He has scored in 71 games this season (46.1%), including multiple runs in 11 games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 74 GP 79 .278 AVG .249 .354 OBP .324 .537 SLG .478 37 XBH 34 16 HR 17 48 RBI 55 60/30 K/BB 65/31 4 SB 7

White Sox Pitching Rankings