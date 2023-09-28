Christian Walker vs. White Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 7:23 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Christian Walker (.632 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Touki Toussaint. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the White Sox.
Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Touki Toussaint
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Christian Walker At The Plate
- Walker is batting .263 with 36 doubles, two triples, 33 home runs and 61 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 64th in batting average, 51st in on-base percentage, and 20th in slugging.
- In 61.7% of his games this year (95 of 154), Walker has picked up at least one hit, and in 41 of those games (26.6%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a long ball in 18.8% of his games in 2023, and 5.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Walker has picked up an RBI in 40.3% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 14.3% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in 11 contests.
- He has scored in 71 games this season (46.1%), including multiple runs in 11 games.
Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|74
|GP
|79
|.278
|AVG
|.249
|.354
|OBP
|.324
|.537
|SLG
|.478
|37
|XBH
|34
|16
|HR
|17
|48
|RBI
|55
|60/30
|K/BB
|65/31
|4
|SB
|7
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff ranks fifth in the league.
- The White Sox's 4.96 team ERA ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to give up 214 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
- Toussaint (4-7 with a 5.10 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 83 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the White Sox, his 16th of the season.
- In his last outing on Friday against the Boston Red Sox, the righty tossed 6 1/3 innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.10, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents are batting .223 against him.
