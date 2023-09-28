As of September 28, the Arizona Cardinals' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +50000, are the worst in the league.

Cardinals Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: +4000

+4000 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +50000

Cardinals Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Cardinals are 32nd in the league in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+50000), much lower than according to the computer rankings (26th).

Oddsmakers have moved the Cardinals' Super Bowl odds down from +20000 at the beginning of the season to +50000. Among all teams in the league, that is the second-biggest change.

The Cardinals' chances of winning the Super Bowl, based on their odds, are 0.2%.

Arizona Betting Insights

Arizona is 3-0-0 against the spread this season.

Two Cardinals games (out of three) have gone over the point total this year.

The Cardinals have played as a moneyline underdog in every game this season.

This season, Arizona has won one out of the three games in which it has been the underdog.

The Cardinals are putting up 329.7 yards per game offensively this year (18th in NFL), and they are giving up 367.7 yards per game (26th) on the other side of the ball.

The Cardinals are putting up 24 points per game on offense this season (12th in NFL), and they are giving up 22.3 points per game (16th) on the defensive side of the ball.

Cardinals Impact Players

Joshua Dobbs has two touchdown passes and zero picks in three games, completing 72.0% for 549 yards (183.0 per game).

Dobbs also has run for 93 yards and one TD.

On the ground, James Conner has scored two TDs and gained 266 yards (88.7 per game).

In three games, Marquise Brown has 14 receptions for 143 yards (47.7 per game) and two scores.

In the passing game, Rondale Moore has scored zero times, hauling in eight balls for 55 yards (18.3 per game).

In three games for the Cardinals, Kyzir White has recorded 1.0 sack and 3.0 TFL, 30 tackles, and one interception.

Cardinals Player Futures

2023-24 Cardinals NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Commanders L 20-16 +12500 2 September 17 Giants L 31-28 +12500 3 September 24 Cowboys W 28-16 +1000 4 October 1 @ 49ers - +550 5 October 8 Bengals - +1800 6 October 15 @ Rams - +10000 7 October 22 @ Seahawks - +4000 8 October 29 Ravens - +1600 9 November 5 @ Browns - +2500 10 November 12 Falcons - +5000 11 November 19 @ Texans - +40000 12 November 26 Rams - +10000 13 December 3 @ Steelers - +3500 BYE - - - - 15 December 17 49ers - +550 16 December 24 @ Bears - +40000 17 December 31 @ Eagles - +700 18 January 7 Seahawks - +4000

Odds are current as of September 28 at 5:17 AM ET. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.