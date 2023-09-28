On Thursday, Alek Thomas (on the back of going 1-for-4) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Touki Toussaint. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the White Sox.

Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

White Sox Starter: Touki Toussaint

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Alek Thomas At The Plate

Thomas is batting .234 with 16 doubles, five triples, nine home runs and 19 walks.

Thomas has had a hit in 60 of 111 games this season (54.1%), including multiple hits 19 times (17.1%).

He has homered in nine games this year (8.1%), homering in 2.3% of his plate appearances.

In 26.1% of his games this year, Thomas has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 5.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored a run in 39 games this season, with multiple runs eight times.

Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 58 .262 AVG .210 .305 OBP .251 .457 SLG .318 17 XBH 13 5 HR 4 25 RBI 14 36/9 K/BB 47/10 2 SB 7

White Sox Pitching Rankings