Arizona High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Maricopa County This Week
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 8:10 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Maricopa County, Arizona. To learn how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Maricopa County, Arizona High School Football Games This Week
Wednesday
Ironwood High School at Willow Canyon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 27
- Location: Surprise, AZ
- Conference: Northwest
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thursday
Westview High School at North Canyon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 28
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Queen Creek High School at Williams Field High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 28
- Location: Gilbert, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Raymond S. Kellis High School at West Point High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 28
- Location: Avondale, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brophy College Preparatory at Basha High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 28
- Location: Chandler, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Apache Junction High School at Marcos de Niza High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 28
- Location: Tempe, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Mohave Accelerated Learning Center at North Phoenix Preparatory
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 29
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saguaro High School at Centennial High School
- Game Time: 6:50 PM AZT on September 29
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Horizon High School at Desert Mountain High School
- Game Time: 6:50 PM AZT on September 29
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- Conference: Northeast Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Desert Sunrise High School at Arcadia High School
- Game Time: 6:50 PM AZT on September 29
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Blue Ridge High School at Fountain Hills High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 29
- Location: Fountain Hills, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Boulder Creek High School at Mountain Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 29
- Location: Glendale, AZ
- Conference: Desert Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Apollo High School at Barry Goldwater High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 29
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pinnacle High School at Chaparral High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 29
- Location: Scottsdale, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Crismon High School at American Leadership Academy - Ironwood
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 29
- Location: San Tan Valley, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ironwood High School at Agua Fria High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 29
- Location: Avondale, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cibola High School at Paradise Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 29
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Millennium High School at Desert Edge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 29
- Location: Goodyear, AZ
- Conference: Desert West
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Desert Vista High School at Salpointe Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 29
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Combs High School at Mesquite High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 29
- Location: Gilbert, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hamilton High School at Perry High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 29
- Location: Gilbert, AZ
- Conference: Premier
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Shadow Mountain High School at Coronado High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 29
- Location: Scottsdale, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Alhambra High School at Deer Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29
- Location: Glendale, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mountain View High School - Mesa at Westwood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 29
- Location: Mesa, AZ
- Conference: East Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Coolidge High School at La Joya Community High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 29
- Location: Avondale, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Washington High School at Copper Canyon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 29
- Location: Glendale, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eastmark High School at Poston Butte High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 29
- Location: San Tan Valley, AZ
- Conference: East Sky
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Desert Heights Preparatory at Baboquivari High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 29
- Location: Sells, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cactus Shadows High School at Higley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 29
- Location: Gilbert, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Skyline High School at McClintock High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 29
- Location: Tempe, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gila Ridge High School at Sierra Linda High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 29
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
American Leadership Academy - Queen Creek at Mountain Pointe High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 29
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tolleson Union High School at Mesa High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 29
- Location: Mesa, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Campo Verde High School at Dobson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 29
- Location: Mesa, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sunrise Mountain High School at Verrado High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 29
- Location: Buckeye, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northwest Christian High School at Buckeye Union High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 29
- Location: Buckeye, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Yuma Catholic High School at Saint Mary's Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 29
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tonopah Valley High School at Parker High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 29
- Location: Parker, AZ
- Conference: West
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Benjamin Franklin High School at Tempe High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 29
- Location: Tempe, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Camp Verde High School at Phoenix Christian Preparatory School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 29
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Casteel High School at Chandler High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 29
- Location: Chandler, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
