Lourdes Gurriel Jr., with a slugging percentage of .395 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Chicago White Sox, with Touki Toussaint on the mound, September 27 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he had three hits (going 3-for-5) against the White Sox.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

White Sox Starter: Touki Toussaint

Touki Toussaint TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate

Gurriel has 34 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs and 33 walks while hitting .264.

Among qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 62nd in batting average, 106th in on-base percentage, and 43rd in slugging.

Gurriel has gotten a hit in 96 of 141 games this year (68.1%), with multiple hits on 34 occasions (24.1%).

He has gone deep in 16.3% of his games in 2023, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.

Gurriel has had an RBI in 51 games this year (36.2%), including 19 multi-RBI outings (13.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

In 38.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (5.7%).

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 70 GP 70 .265 AVG .262 .322 OBP .304 .527 SLG .415 36 XBH 24 15 HR 9 48 RBI 33 58/21 K/BB 42/12 3 SB 1

White Sox Pitching Rankings