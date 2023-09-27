Lourdes Gurriel Jr., with a slugging percentage of .395 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Chicago White Sox, with Touki Toussaint on the mound, September 27 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he had three hits (going 3-for-5) against the White Sox.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • White Sox Starter: Touki Toussaint
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate

  • Gurriel has 34 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs and 33 walks while hitting .264.
  • Among qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 62nd in batting average, 106th in on-base percentage, and 43rd in slugging.
  • Gurriel has gotten a hit in 96 of 141 games this year (68.1%), with multiple hits on 34 occasions (24.1%).
  • He has gone deep in 16.3% of his games in 2023, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
  • Gurriel has had an RBI in 51 games this year (36.2%), including 19 multi-RBI outings (13.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
  • In 38.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (5.7%).

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
70 GP 70
.265 AVG .262
.322 OBP .304
.527 SLG .415
36 XBH 24
15 HR 9
48 RBI 33
58/21 K/BB 42/12
3 SB 1

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.3 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.
  • The White Sox have a 4.97 team ERA that ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • White Sox pitchers combine to allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (214 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Toussaint gets the start for the White Sox, his 16th of the season. He is 4-7 with a 5.10 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 83 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Friday, the right-hander tossed 6 1/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
  • The 27-year-old has a 5.10 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 19 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .223 to his opponents.
