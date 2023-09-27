Lourdes Gurriel Jr. vs. White Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:24 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lourdes Gurriel Jr., with a slugging percentage of .395 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Chicago White Sox, with Touki Toussaint on the mound, September 27 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he had three hits (going 3-for-5) against the White Sox.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Touki Toussaint
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate
- Gurriel has 34 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs and 33 walks while hitting .264.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 62nd in batting average, 106th in on-base percentage, and 43rd in slugging.
- Gurriel has gotten a hit in 96 of 141 games this year (68.1%), with multiple hits on 34 occasions (24.1%).
- He has gone deep in 16.3% of his games in 2023, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Gurriel has had an RBI in 51 games this year (36.2%), including 19 multi-RBI outings (13.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- In 38.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (5.7%).
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|70
|GP
|70
|.265
|AVG
|.262
|.322
|OBP
|.304
|.527
|SLG
|.415
|36
|XBH
|24
|15
|HR
|9
|48
|RBI
|33
|58/21
|K/BB
|42/12
|3
|SB
|1
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.3 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.
- The White Sox have a 4.97 team ERA that ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (214 total, 1.4 per game).
- Toussaint gets the start for the White Sox, his 16th of the season. He is 4-7 with a 5.10 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 83 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday, the right-hander tossed 6 1/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- The 27-year-old has a 5.10 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 19 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .223 to his opponents.
