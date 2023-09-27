The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Ketel Marte (.343 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Touki Toussaint and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-4 against the White Sox.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Touki Toussaint

Touki Toussaint TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Ketel Marte At The Plate

Marte has 156 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .363.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 22nd in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage, and 23rd in slugging.

Marte has gotten at least one hit in 72.4% of his games this year (105 of 145), with multiple hits 40 times (27.6%).

In 24 games this season, he has hit a long ball (16.6%, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate).

In 35.9% of his games this season, Marte has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

In 69 of 145 games this year, he has scored, and 21 of those games included multiple runs.

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 70 GP 73 .307 AVG .255 .386 OBP .340 .515 SLG .476 30 XBH 30 11 HR 14 35 RBI 46 49/34 K/BB 57/35 4 SB 3

