Ketel Marte vs. White Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:23 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Ketel Marte (.343 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Touki Toussaint and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-4 against the White Sox.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Touki Toussaint
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ketel Marte? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Diamondbacks Injury Report
|Diamondbacks vs White Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Diamondbacks vs White Sox Player Props
Ketel Marte At The Plate
- Marte has 156 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .363.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 22nd in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage, and 23rd in slugging.
- Marte has gotten at least one hit in 72.4% of his games this year (105 of 145), with multiple hits 40 times (27.6%).
- In 24 games this season, he has hit a long ball (16.6%, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate).
- In 35.9% of his games this season, Marte has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- In 69 of 145 games this year, he has scored, and 21 of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|70
|GP
|73
|.307
|AVG
|.255
|.386
|OBP
|.340
|.515
|SLG
|.476
|30
|XBH
|30
|11
|HR
|14
|35
|RBI
|46
|49/34
|K/BB
|57/35
|4
|SB
|3
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.
- The White Sox's 4.97 team ERA ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to allow 214 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
- Toussaint (4-7 with a 5.10 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 83 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the White Sox, his 16th of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Friday against the Boston Red Sox, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 5.10 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .223 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.