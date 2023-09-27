On Wednesday, Jace Peterson (.207 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 94 points below season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Touki Toussaint. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the White Sox.

Jace Peterson Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Jace Peterson At The Plate

Peterson is batting .210 with 10 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 45 walks.

Peterson has gotten a hit in 62 of 128 games this year (48.4%), including 12 multi-hit games (9.4%).

Looking at the 128 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in five of them (3.9%), and in 1.4% of his trips to the dish.

Peterson has an RBI in 23 of 128 games this year, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 29 of 128 games this season, and more than once 4 times.

Jace Peterson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 18 .179 AVG .149 .280 OBP .245 .279 SLG .149 7 XBH 0 3 HR 0 13 RBI 2 41/20 K/BB 13/5 8 SB 3

White Sox Pitching Rankings