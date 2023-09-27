Geraldo Perdomo -- with a slugging percentage of .300 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Chicago White Sox, with Touki Toussaint on the mound, on September 27 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBI) in his last appearance against the White Sox.

Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • White Sox Starter: Touki Toussaint
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate

  • Perdomo is batting .253 with 20 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 62 walks.
  • Perdomo has recorded a hit in 67 of 132 games this season (50.8%), including 30 multi-hit games (22.7%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 4.5% of his games this season, and 1.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 25.8% of his games this season, Perdomo has driven in at least one run. In nine of those games (6.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored at least once 57 times this season (43.2%), including 11 games with multiple runs (8.3%).

Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
63 GP 64
.230 AVG .276
.341 OBP .379
.352 SLG .387
16 XBH 14
3 HR 3
20 RBI 27
44/30 K/BB 38/32
10 SB 6

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff ranks fifth in the league.
  • The White Sox have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.97).
  • The White Sox give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (214 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Toussaint gets the start for the White Sox, his 16th of the season. He is 4-7 with a 5.10 ERA and 81 strikeouts through 83 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's last time out was on Friday against the Boston Red Sox, when he threw 6 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
  • The 27-year-old has a 5.10 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings across 19 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .223 to opposing hitters.
