Diamondbacks vs. White Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:41 AM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Wednesday's game between the Arizona Diamondbacks (83-74) and the Chicago White Sox (60-97) at Guaranteed Rate Field is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Diamondbacks taking home the win. Game time is at 2:10 PM ET on September 27.
The probable starters are Brandon Pfaadt (2-9) for the Diamondbacks and Touki Toussaint (4-7) for the White Sox.
Diamondbacks vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Diamondbacks vs. White Sox Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Diamondbacks 6, White Sox 5.
Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. White Sox
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Discover More About This Game
Diamondbacks Performance Insights
- In five games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Diamondbacks have a record of 3-2.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have failed to hit the over twice.
- The Diamondbacks have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- This season, the Diamondbacks have won 41 out of the 67 games, or 61.2%, in which they've been favored.
- Arizona has a record of 11-3 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -185 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Diamondbacks, based on the moneyline, is 64.9%.
- Arizona has scored 740 runs (4.7 per game) this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.55).
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 20
|Giants
|W 7-1
|Merrill Kelly vs Logan Webb
|September 22
|@ Yankees
|L 7-1
|Brandon Pfaadt vs Luke Weaver
|September 24
|@ Yankees
|W 7-1
|Zac Gallen vs Carlos Rodón
|September 25
|@ Yankees
|L 6-4
|Merrill Kelly vs Clarke Schmidt
|September 26
|@ White Sox
|W 15-4
|Zach Davies vs José Ureña
|September 27
|@ White Sox
|-
|Brandon Pfaadt vs Touki Toussaint
|September 28
|@ White Sox
|-
|Ryne Nelson vs Touki Toussaint
|September 29
|Astros
|-
|Zac Gallen vs J.P. France
|September 30
|Astros
|-
|Merrill Kelly vs Hunter Brown
|October 1
|Astros
|-
|Zach Davies vs Justin Verlander
