Sportsbooks have listed player props for Andrew Vaughn and others when the Arizona Diamondbacks visit the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.

Diamondbacks vs. White Sox Game Info

When: Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Vaughn Stats

Vaughn has 29 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs, 35 walks and 78 RBI (143 total hits).

He has a slash line of .261/.318/.431 so far this year.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Diamondbacks Sep. 26 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 at Red Sox Sep. 24 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 at Red Sox Sep. 23 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox Sep. 22 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 at Nationals Sep. 20 2-for-4 0 0 1 3

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Benintendi Stats

Andrew Benintendi has 146 hits with 34 doubles, two triples, five home runs, 51 walks and 45 RBI. He's also stolen 13 bases.

He's slashed .265/.329/.361 on the year.

Benintendi heads into this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .235 with a double.

Benintendi Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks Sep. 26 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Red Sox Sep. 24 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 at Red Sox Sep. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Red Sox Sep. 22 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Nationals Sep. 20 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

