Brandon Pfaadt will take the hill for the Arizona Diamondbacks (83-74) on Wednesday, September 27 versus the Chicago White Sox (60-97), who will counter with Touki Toussaint. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:10 PM ET at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The White Sox are listed as +150 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favorite Diamondbacks (-185). The over/under is 9 runs for this matchup (with -120 odds to hit the over and +100 odds on the under).

Diamondbacks vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Pfaadt - ARI (2-9, 6.08 ERA) vs Toussaint - CHW (4-7, 5.10 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Diamondbacks vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Diamondbacks Moneyline White Sox Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -185 +150 - 9 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wanting to put money on the Diamondbacks and White Sox matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick breakdown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Diamondbacks (-185), for instance -- will win. It's that simple! If the Diamondbacks win, and you bet $10, you'd get $15.41 back.

There are lots of other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will Corbin Carroll hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Diamondbacks have won 41 out of the 67 games, or 61.2%, in which they've been favored.

The Diamondbacks have a record of 11-3 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -185 or shorter (78.6% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for Arizona.

The Diamondbacks have a 3-2 record from the five games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Arizona combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total eight times.

The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 107 games this year and have walked away with the win 35 times (32.7%) in those games.

This year, the White Sox have won five of 20 games when listed as at least +150 or worse on the moneyline.

The White Sox have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Diamondbacks vs. White Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+150) Alek Thomas 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+175) Gabriel Moreno 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+195) Corbin Carroll 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+155) Christian Walker 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+130)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +5000 12th 2nd Win NL West +20000 - 3rd

Think the Diamondbacks can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Arizona and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.