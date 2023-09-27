How to Watch the Diamondbacks vs. White Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 27
Brandon Pfaadt and Touki Toussaint are the projected starters when the Arizona Diamondbacks and Chicago White Sox play on Wednesday at Guaranteed Rate Field.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Diamondbacks vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Explore More About This Game
|Diamondbacks Injury Report
|Diamondbacks vs White Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Diamondbacks vs White Sox Player Props
Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Diamondbacks are 21st in MLB action with 166 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.
- Arizona is 16th in MLB, slugging .414.
- The Diamondbacks are 12th in MLB with a .253 batting average.
- Arizona has the No. 13 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.7 runs per game (740 total runs).
- The Diamondbacks are 13th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .324.
- The Diamondbacks strike out 7.7 times per game to rank fourth in MLB.
- Arizona's pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Arizona's 4.55 team ERA ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks have the 19th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.335).
Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher
- Pfaadt makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 18th of the season. He is 2-9 with a 6.08 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 90 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Friday against the New York Yankees, when the righty tossed 4 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- Pfaadt heads into this game with three quality starts under his belt this season.
- Pfaadt is trying to record his 12th start of five or more innings this year in this game.
- In two of his 18 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Diamondbacks Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/20/2023
|Giants
|W 7-1
|Home
|Merrill Kelly
|Logan Webb
|9/22/2023
|Yankees
|L 7-1
|Away
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Luke Weaver
|9/24/2023
|Yankees
|W 7-1
|Away
|Zac Gallen
|Carlos Rodón
|9/25/2023
|Yankees
|L 6-4
|Away
|Merrill Kelly
|Clarke Schmidt
|9/26/2023
|White Sox
|W 15-4
|Away
|Zach Davies
|José Ureña
|9/27/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Touki Toussaint
|9/28/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Ryne Nelson
|Touki Toussaint
|9/29/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Zac Gallen
|J.P. France
|9/30/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Merrill Kelly
|Hunter Brown
|10/1/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Zach Davies
|Justin Verlander
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.