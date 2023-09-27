Brandon Pfaadt and Touki Toussaint are the projected starters when the Arizona Diamondbacks and Chicago White Sox play on Wednesday at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Diamondbacks vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks are 21st in MLB action with 166 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.

Arizona is 16th in MLB, slugging .414.

The Diamondbacks are 12th in MLB with a .253 batting average.

Arizona has the No. 13 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.7 runs per game (740 total runs).

The Diamondbacks are 13th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .324.

The Diamondbacks strike out 7.7 times per game to rank fourth in MLB.

Arizona's pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.

Arizona's 4.55 team ERA ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Diamondbacks have the 19th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.335).

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

Pfaadt makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 18th of the season. He is 2-9 with a 6.08 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 90 1/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance was on Friday against the New York Yankees, when the righty tossed 4 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up eight hits.

Pfaadt heads into this game with three quality starts under his belt this season.

Pfaadt is trying to record his 12th start of five or more innings this year in this game.

In two of his 18 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 9/20/2023 Giants W 7-1 Home Merrill Kelly Logan Webb 9/22/2023 Yankees L 7-1 Away Brandon Pfaadt Luke Weaver 9/24/2023 Yankees W 7-1 Away Zac Gallen Carlos Rodón 9/25/2023 Yankees L 6-4 Away Merrill Kelly Clarke Schmidt 9/26/2023 White Sox W 15-4 Away Zach Davies José Ureña 9/27/2023 White Sox - Away Brandon Pfaadt Touki Toussaint 9/28/2023 White Sox - Away Ryne Nelson Touki Toussaint 9/29/2023 Astros - Home Zac Gallen J.P. France 9/30/2023 Astros - Home Merrill Kelly Hunter Brown 10/1/2023 Astros - Home Zach Davies Justin Verlander

