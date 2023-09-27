The Arizona Diamondbacks and Christian Walker will square off against the Chicago White Sox and Andrew Benintendi on Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The Diamondbacks are -185 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the White Sox (+150). The total for the game has been set at 9 runs.

Diamondbacks vs. White Sox Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Time: 2:10 PM ET

TV: NBCS-CHI

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Diamondbacks -185 +150 9 -120 +100 - - -

Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance

The Diamondbacks have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have gone 3-2 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Diamondbacks and their opponents are 8-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Diamondbacks have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings. Arizona games have finished above the total three straight times, and the average total during this span was 7.7 runs.

Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats

The Diamondbacks have put together a 41-26 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 61.2% of those games).

Arizona has gone 11-3 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -185 or shorter (78.6% winning percentage).

The Diamondbacks have a 64.9% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Arizona has combined with opponents to go over the total 70 times this season for a 70-79-8 record against the over/under.

The Diamondbacks are 6-5-0 ATS this season.

Diamondbacks Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 43-35 40-39 31-29 52-45 55-53 28-21

