Corbin Carroll -- hitting .364 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Chicago White Sox, with Touki Toussaint on the hill, on September 27 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the White Sox.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • White Sox Starter: Touki Toussaint
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Corbin Carroll At The Plate

  • Carroll leads Arizona with an OBP of .363, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .507.
  • Among qualified hitters, he ranks 14th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 19th and he is 18th in slugging.
  • Carroll has reached base via a hit in 99 games this season (of 149 played), and had multiple hits in 47 of those games.
  • He has gone deep in 24 games this season (16.1%), homering in 4% of his trips to the dish.
  • Carroll has driven home a run in 52 games this season (34.9%), including more than one RBI in 11.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
  • He has scored in 53.7% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 18.8%.

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
76 GP 73
.294 AVG .281
.369 OBP .358
.537 SLG .478
33 XBH 29
13 HR 12
40 RBI 33
59/27 K/BB 63/28
18 SB 32

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.3 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.
  • The White Sox's 4.97 team ERA ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • White Sox pitchers combine to allow 214 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
  • The White Sox will send Toussaint (4-7) to the mound to make his 16th start of the season. He is 4-7 with a 5.10 ERA and 81 strikeouts through 83 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last outing on Friday against the Boston Red Sox, the righty went 6 1/3 innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
  • The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.10, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .223 batting average against him.
