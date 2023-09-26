Tommy Pham vs. White Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 2:26 PM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Tommy Pham (.289 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starter Jose Urena and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-5) against the Yankees.
Tommy Pham Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: José Ureña
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Tommy Pham At The Plate
- Pham is hitting .258 with 26 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 42 walks.
- Pham has picked up a hit in 59.2% of his 120 games this season, with at least two hits in 22.5% of those games.
- He has gone deep in 11.7% of his games in 2023 (14 of 120), and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Pham has an RBI in 43 of 120 games this year, with multiple RBI in 13 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 31.7% of his games this season (38 of 120), he has scored, and in 14 of those games (11.7%) he has scored more than once.
Tommy Pham Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|38
|.244
|AVG
|.228
|.301
|OBP
|.310
|.384
|SLG
|.398
|9
|XBH
|12
|1
|HR
|4
|15
|RBI
|17
|21/6
|K/BB
|32/15
|5
|SB
|7
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox have a 4.92 team ERA that ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The White Sox surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (211 total, 1.4 per game).
- The White Sox will send Urena (0-6) out to make his ninth start of the season. He is 0-6 with a 7.27 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Washington Nationals, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 32-year-old has a 7.27 ERA and 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings across eight games this season, while allowing a batting average of .302 to his opponents.
