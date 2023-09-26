Lourdes Gurriel Jr. vs. White Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 2:25 PM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (.405 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Jose Urena and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Yankees.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: José Ureña
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate
- Gurriel is hitting .260 with 34 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs and 33 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 75th, his on-base percentage ranks 113th, and he is 43rd in the league in slugging.
- In 67.9% of his 140 games this season, Gurriel has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 33 multi-hit games.
- In 23 games this year, he has homered (16.4%, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish).
- Gurriel has had at least one RBI in 36.4% of his games this year (51 of 140), with two or more RBI 19 times (13.6%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- In 37.9% of his games this season (53 of 140), he has scored, and in eight of those games (5.7%) he has scored more than once.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|70
|GP
|69
|.265
|AVG
|.256
|.322
|OBP
|.299
|.527
|SLG
|.411
|36
|XBH
|24
|15
|HR
|9
|48
|RBI
|33
|58/21
|K/BB
|42/12
|3
|SB
|1
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff ranks fifth in the league.
- The White Sox's 4.92 team ERA ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to give up 211 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in the league).
- Urena (0-6) gets the starting nod for the White Sox in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 7.27 ERA in 34 2/3 innings pitched, with 24 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander went six innings against the Washington Nationals, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- In eight games this season, the 32-year-old has amassed an ERA of 7.27, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .302 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.