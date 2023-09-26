Jace Peterson is back in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus Jose Urena and the Chicago White SoxSeptember 26 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on September 22 against the Yankees) he went 0-for-3.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jace Peterson Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • White Sox Starter: José Ureña
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jace Peterson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jace Peterson At The Plate

  • Peterson is batting .213 with 10 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 44 walks.
  • In 48.8% of his games this season (62 of 127), Peterson has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (9.4%) he recorded at least two.
  • In five games this season, he has hit a home run (3.9%, and 1.4% of his trips to the dish).
  • Peterson has driven in a run in 23 games this season (18.1%), including nine games with more than one RBI (7.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 22.8% of his games this year (29 of 127), with two or more runs four times (3.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jace Peterson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
46 GP 17
.179 AVG .163
.280 OBP .250
.279 SLG .163
7 XBH 0
3 HR 0
13 RBI 2
41/20 K/BB 12/4
8 SB 2

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.3 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.
  • The White Sox have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.92).
  • White Sox pitchers combine to give up 211 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in the league).
  • The White Sox will send Urena (0-6) out to make his ninth start of the season. He is 0-6 with a 7.27 ERA and 24 strikeouts through 34 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Washington Nationals, when he went six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
  • In eight games this season, the 32-year-old has an ERA of 7.27, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .302 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.