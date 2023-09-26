Jace Peterson is back in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus Jose Urena and the Chicago White SoxSeptember 26 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on September 22 against the Yankees) he went 0-for-3.

Jace Peterson Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

White Sox Starter: José Ureña

José Ureña TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Jace Peterson At The Plate

Peterson is batting .213 with 10 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 44 walks.

In 48.8% of his games this season (62 of 127), Peterson has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (9.4%) he recorded at least two.

In five games this season, he has hit a home run (3.9%, and 1.4% of his trips to the dish).

Peterson has driven in a run in 23 games this season (18.1%), including nine games with more than one RBI (7.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 22.8% of his games this year (29 of 127), with two or more runs four times (3.1%).

Jace Peterson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 17 .179 AVG .163 .280 OBP .250 .279 SLG .163 7 XBH 0 3 HR 0 13 RBI 2 41/20 K/BB 12/4 8 SB 2

White Sox Pitching Rankings