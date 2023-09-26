Geraldo Perdomo -- with a slugging percentage of .179 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Chicago White Sox, with Jose Urena on the mound, on September 26 at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Yankees.

Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: José Ureña

José Ureña TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate

Perdomo is batting .250 with 20 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 60 walks.

Perdomo has picked up a hit in 66 of 131 games this season, with multiple hits 29 times.

He has homered in 4.6% of his games this year, and 1.3% of his trips to the plate.

Perdomo has driven in a run in 33 games this year (25.2%), including eight games with more than one RBI (6.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 42.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (7.6%).

Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 63 GP 63 .230 AVG .270 .341 OBP .370 .352 SLG .372 16 XBH 13 3 HR 3 20 RBI 25 44/30 K/BB 38/30 10 SB 6

