Geraldo Perdomo vs. White Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 2:46 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Geraldo Perdomo -- with a slugging percentage of .179 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Chicago White Sox, with Jose Urena on the mound, on September 26 at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Yankees.
Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: José Ureña
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|63
|.230
|AVG
|.270
|.341
|OBP
|.370
|.352
|SLG
|.372
|16
|XBH
|13
|3
|HR
|3
|20
|RBI
|25
|44/30
|K/BB
|38/30
|10
|SB
|6
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.92).
- White Sox pitchers combine to give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (211 total, 1.4 per game).
- The White Sox will send Urena (0-6) out for his ninth start of the season. He is 0-6 with a 7.27 ERA and 24 strikeouts through 34 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the righty went six innings against the Washington Nationals, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- In eight games this season, the 32-year-old has put up a 7.27 ERA and 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .302 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.