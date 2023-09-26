Tuesday's game between the Arizona Diamondbacks (82-74) and the Chicago White Sox (60-96) at Guaranteed Rate Field has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 7-5, with the Diamondbacks securing the victory. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET on September 26.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Diamondbacks will send Zach Davies (2-5) to the mound, while Jose Urena (0-6) will answer the bell for the White Sox.

Diamondbacks vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

Diamondbacks vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Diamondbacks 7, White Sox 6.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

The Diamondbacks have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have gone 2-3 in those contests.

Arizona and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in its last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Diamondbacks' last 10 games.

This season, the Diamondbacks have won 40 out of the 66 games, or 60.6%, in which they've been favored.

Arizona has a record of 24-15 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -145 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Diamondbacks have a 59.2% chance to win.

Arizona has scored 725 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.

The Diamondbacks' 4.56 team ERA ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.

