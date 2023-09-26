On Tuesday, September 26, Corbin Carroll's Arizona Diamondbacks (82-74) visit Luis Robert's Chicago White Sox (60-96) at Guaranteed Rate Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:40 PM ET.

The Diamondbacks are favored in this one, at -145, while the underdog White Sox have +120 odds to upset. The over/under is 9 runs for the contest.

Diamondbacks vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Zach Davies - ARI (2-5, 6.81 ERA) vs Jose Urena - CHW (0-6, 7.27 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Diamondbacks vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Diamondbacks Moneyline White Sox Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -145 +120 - 9 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Have the desire to wager on the Diamondbacks' matchup versus the White Sox but aren't sure where to begin? We're here to help. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Diamondbacks (-145) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Diamondbacks to beat the White Sox with those odds, and the Diamondbacks emerge with the victory, you'd get back $16.90.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, such as player props (will Ketel Marte hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Diamondbacks vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Diamondbacks have won 40, or 60.6%, of the 66 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Diamondbacks have a 24-15 record (winning 61.5% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Arizona, based on the moneyline, is 59.2%.

The Diamondbacks played as the moneyline favorite in five of their last 10 games, and finished 2-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Arizona combined with its opponents to go over the total seven times.

The White Sox have been victorious in 35, or 33%, of the 106 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The White Sox have a win-loss record of 16-40 when favored by +120 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The White Sox have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 3-6 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +5000 12th 2nd Win NL West +20000 - 3rd

Think the Diamondbacks can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Arizona and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.