Zach Davies and the Arizona Diamondbacks will hit the field against the Chicago White Sox and projected starter Jose Urena on Tuesday at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Diamondbacks vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks rank 22nd in baseball with 163 home runs. They average one per game.

Arizona ranks 17th in MLB with a .412 slugging percentage.

The Diamondbacks have the 13th-ranked batting average in the majors (.253).

Arizona has the No. 14 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.6 runs per game (725 total runs).

The Diamondbacks are 13th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .323.

Diamondbacks hitters strike out 7.8 times per game, the fourth-fewest strikeouts in baseball.

The pitching staff for Arizona has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the majors.

Arizona has a 4.56 team ERA that ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Diamondbacks combine for the 19th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.335).

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

Davies gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 18th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 6.81 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 79 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Sunday, Sept. 17 against the Chicago Cubs, the righty went four innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.

Davies enters this game with three quality starts under his belt this season.

Davies is looking to collect his ninth start of five or more innings this year in this outing.

He has had one outing this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 9/19/2023 Giants W 8-4 Home Zac Gallen Alex Cobb 9/20/2023 Giants W 7-1 Home Merrill Kelly Logan Webb 9/22/2023 Yankees L 7-1 Away Brandon Pfaadt Luke Weaver 9/24/2023 Yankees W 7-1 Away Zac Gallen Carlos Rodón 9/25/2023 Yankees L 6-4 Away Merrill Kelly Clarke Schmidt 9/26/2023 White Sox - Away Zach Davies José Ureña 9/27/2023 White Sox - Away Brandon Pfaadt Touki Toussaint 9/28/2023 White Sox - Away Ryne Nelson José Ureña 9/29/2023 Astros - Home Zac Gallen J.P. France 9/30/2023 Astros - Home Merrill Kelly Hunter Brown 10/1/2023 Astros - Home Zach Davies Justin Verlander

