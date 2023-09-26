How to Watch the Diamondbacks vs. White Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 26
Zach Davies and the Arizona Diamondbacks will hit the field against the Chicago White Sox and projected starter Jose Urena on Tuesday at Guaranteed Rate Field.
Diamondbacks vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
Discover More About This Game
|Diamondbacks Injury Report
|Diamondbacks vs White Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Diamondbacks vs White Sox Pitching Matchup
Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Diamondbacks rank 22nd in baseball with 163 home runs. They average one per game.
- Arizona ranks 17th in MLB with a .412 slugging percentage.
- The Diamondbacks have the 13th-ranked batting average in the majors (.253).
- Arizona has the No. 14 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.6 runs per game (725 total runs).
- The Diamondbacks are 13th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .323.
- Diamondbacks hitters strike out 7.8 times per game, the fourth-fewest strikeouts in baseball.
- The pitching staff for Arizona has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the majors.
- Arizona has a 4.56 team ERA that ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Diamondbacks combine for the 19th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.335).
Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher
- Davies gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 18th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 6.81 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 79 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, Sept. 17 against the Chicago Cubs, the righty went four innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Davies enters this game with three quality starts under his belt this season.
- Davies is looking to collect his ninth start of five or more innings this year in this outing.
- He has had one outing this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Diamondbacks Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/19/2023
|Giants
|W 8-4
|Home
|Zac Gallen
|Alex Cobb
|9/20/2023
|Giants
|W 7-1
|Home
|Merrill Kelly
|Logan Webb
|9/22/2023
|Yankees
|L 7-1
|Away
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Luke Weaver
|9/24/2023
|Yankees
|W 7-1
|Away
|Zac Gallen
|Carlos Rodón
|9/25/2023
|Yankees
|L 6-4
|Away
|Merrill Kelly
|Clarke Schmidt
|9/26/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Zach Davies
|José Ureña
|9/27/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Touki Toussaint
|9/28/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Ryne Nelson
|José Ureña
|9/29/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Zac Gallen
|J.P. France
|9/30/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Merrill Kelly
|Hunter Brown
|10/1/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Zach Davies
|Justin Verlander
