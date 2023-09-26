Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks square off against the Chicago White Sox and starter Jose Urena on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Bookmakers list the Diamondbacks as -145 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog White Sox +120 moneyline odds to win. A 9.5-run total has been listed for this game.

Diamondbacks vs. White Sox Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Diamondbacks -145 +120 9.5 +100 -120 - - -

Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 2-3.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Diamondbacks and their opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

The Diamondbacks have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats

The Diamondbacks have been favored on the moneyline 66 total times this season. They've finished 40-26 in those games.

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, Arizona has gone 24-15 (61.5%).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Diamondbacks have an implied win probability of 59.2%.

Arizona has played in 156 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 69 times (69-79-8).

The Diamondbacks have collected a 6-5-0 record ATS this season.

Diamondbacks Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 43-35 39-39 31-29 51-45 54-53 28-21

