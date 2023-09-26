The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Corbin Carroll (.356 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Jose Urena and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

He had three hits (going 3-for-5 with an RBI) in his last game against the Yankees.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

White Sox Starter: José Ureña

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Corbin Carroll At The Plate

Carroll leads Arizona in OBP (.365), slugging percentage (.511) and total hits (158) this season.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 11th, his on-base percentage ranks 17th, and he is 16th in the league in slugging.

Carroll has gotten at least one hit in 66.9% of his games this year (99 of 148), with multiple hits 47 times (31.8%).

In 24 games this season, he has hit a long ball (16.2%, and 4% of his trips to the dish).

In 52 games this season (35.1%), Carroll has picked up an RBI, and in 17 of those games (11.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 53.4% of his games this year (79 of 148), with two or more runs 27 times (18.2%).

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 76 GP 72 .294 AVG .285 .369 OBP .360 .537 SLG .485 33 XBH 29 13 HR 12 40 RBI 33 59/27 K/BB 63/27 18 SB 32

