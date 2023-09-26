Christian Walker vs. White Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 2:45 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Christian Walker, with a slugging percentage of .361 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Chicago White Sox, with Jose Urena on the mound, September 26 at 7:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Yankees.
Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: José Ureña
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Christian Walker At The Plate
- Walker is hitting .262 with 36 doubles, a triple, 31 home runs and 61 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 70th in batting average, 51st in on-base percentage, and 21st in slugging.
- Walker enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .333 with one homer.
- In 61.8% of his games this year (94 of 152), Walker has picked up at least one hit, and in 40 of those games (26.3%) he recorded at least two.
- In 28 games this season, he has hit a home run (18.4%, and 4.8% of his trips to the dish).
- Walker has picked up an RBI in 40.1% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 13.8% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in 10 contests.
- In 46.1% of his games this year (70 of 152), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (6.6%) he has scored more than once.
Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|74
|GP
|77
|.278
|AVG
|.247
|.354
|OBP
|.323
|.537
|SLG
|.455
|37
|XBH
|31
|16
|HR
|15
|48
|RBI
|49
|60/30
|K/BB
|63/31
|4
|SB
|7
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.
- The White Sox have a 4.92 team ERA that ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
- The White Sox allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (211 total, 1.4 per game).
- Urena (0-6 with a 7.27 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the White Sox, his ninth of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Washington Nationals, when he tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 7.27, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents are hitting .302 against him.
