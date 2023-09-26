Alek Thomas -- .171 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Chicago White Sox, with Jose Urena on the hill, on September 26 at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Yankees.

Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

White Sox Starter: José Ureña

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Discover More About This Game

Alek Thomas At The Plate

Thomas is hitting .231 with 16 doubles, five triples, nine home runs and 19 walks.

Thomas has gotten a hit in 58 of 109 games this year (53.2%), with more than one hit on 18 occasions (16.5%).

He has hit a home run in nine games this year (8.3%), homering in 2.4% of his chances at the plate.

Thomas has driven in a run in 28 games this season (25.7%), including six games with more than one RBI (5.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 38 games this season (34.9%), including multiple runs in eight games.

Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 56 .262 AVG .204 .305 OBP .247 .457 SLG .317 17 XBH 13 5 HR 4 25 RBI 13 36/9 K/BB 47/10 2 SB 7

White Sox Pitching Rankings