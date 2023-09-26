Alek Thomas -- .171 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Chicago White Sox, with Jose Urena on the hill, on September 26 at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Yankees.

Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • White Sox Starter: José Ureña
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Alek Thomas At The Plate

  • Thomas is hitting .231 with 16 doubles, five triples, nine home runs and 19 walks.
  • Thomas has gotten a hit in 58 of 109 games this year (53.2%), with more than one hit on 18 occasions (16.5%).
  • He has hit a home run in nine games this year (8.3%), homering in 2.4% of his chances at the plate.
  • Thomas has driven in a run in 28 games this season (25.7%), including six games with more than one RBI (5.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 38 games this season (34.9%), including multiple runs in eight games.

Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
53 GP 56
.262 AVG .204
.305 OBP .247
.457 SLG .317
17 XBH 13
5 HR 4
25 RBI 13
36/9 K/BB 47/10
2 SB 7

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.
  • The White Sox have a 4.92 team ERA that ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
  • White Sox pitchers combine to allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (211 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Urena gets the start for the White Sox, his ninth of the season. He is 0-6 with a 7.27 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Washington Nationals, when he threw six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
  • The 32-year-old has put together a 7.27 ERA and 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings across eight games this season, while allowing a batting average of .302 to opposing hitters.
