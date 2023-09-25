Monday's game at Yankee Stadium has the New York Yankees (78-77) squaring off against the Arizona Diamondbacks (82-73) at 1:05 PM ET (on September 25). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 win for the Yankees, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The probable starters are Merrill Kelly (12-7) for the Diamondbacks and Clarke Schmidt (9-9) for the Yankees.

Diamondbacks vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, September 25, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET

Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Diamondbacks vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Yankees 5, Diamondbacks 4.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

The Diamondbacks have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and have won two of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents are 7-2-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Diamondbacks have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Diamondbacks have entered the game as favorites 65 times this season and won 40, or 61.5%, of those games.

Arizona has a record of 30-18 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -130 on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have a 56.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Arizona has scored the 14th-most runs in the majors this season with 721 (4.7 per game).

The Diamondbacks have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.55).

