When the Arizona Diamondbacks (82-73) and New York Yankees (78-77) match up in the series rubber match at Yankee Stadium on Monday, September 25, Merrill Kelly will get the nod for the Diamondbacks, while the Yankees will send Clarke Schmidt to the hill. The game will begin at 1:05 PM ET.

The Diamondbacks are listed as -130 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Yankees (+105). The contest's total has been listed at 7.5 runs.

Diamondbacks vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, September 25, 2023

Monday, September 25, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Kelly - ARI (12-7, 3.48 ERA) vs Schmidt - NYY (9-9, 4.65 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Diamondbacks vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Diamondbacks Moneyline Yankees Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -130 +105 - 7.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

If you're wanting to put money on the Diamondbacks and Yankees matchup but would like some help getting started, here's a quick rundown. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Diamondbacks (-130) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning, you'd get $17.69 back in your pocket.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, such as player props (will Ketel Marte hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Diamondbacks have been favored 65 times and won 40, or 61.5%, of those games.

The Diamondbacks have gone 30-18 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter (62.5% winning percentage).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Arizona has a 56.5% chance to win.

The Diamondbacks were the moneyline favorite in four of their last 10 games, and finished 2-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Arizona and its opponents combined to hit the over seven times.

The Yankees have been victorious in 24, or 42.9%, of the 56 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Yankees have come away with a win 17 times in 38 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Yankees have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and have gone 1-3 in those contests.

New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +5000 12th 2nd Win NL West +20000 - 3rd

Think the Diamondbacks can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Arizona and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.