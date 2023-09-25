The Arizona Diamondbacks and Ketel Marte head into the final of a three-game series against Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees on Monday at Yankee Stadium.

Diamondbacks vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, September 25, 2023

Monday, September 25, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks rank 22nd in baseball with 163 total home runs.

Arizona is 16th in MLB with a .413 slugging percentage.

The Diamondbacks rank 13th in the majors with a .253 batting average.

Arizona is the 14th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.7 runs per game (721 total).

The Diamondbacks are 13th in MLB with a .323 on-base percentage.

The Diamondbacks strike out 7.8 times per game to rank fourth in the majors.

The pitching staff for Arizona has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

Arizona has a 4.55 team ERA that ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Diamondbacks average MLB's 19th-ranked WHIP (1.333).

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

The Diamondbacks will send Merrill Kelly (12-7) out to make his 29th start of the season. He is 12-7 with a 3.48 ERA and 177 strikeouts through 165 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants, when he went 6 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.

Kelly heads into the outing with 17 quality starts under his belt this season.

Kelly will try to pitch five or more innings for his 28th straight appearance. He's averaging 5.9 frames per outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his 28 outings this season.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 9/17/2023 Cubs W 6-2 Home Ryne Nelson Jordan Wicks 9/19/2023 Giants W 8-4 Home Zac Gallen Alex Cobb 9/20/2023 Giants W 7-1 Home Merrill Kelly Logan Webb 9/22/2023 Yankees L 7-1 Away Brandon Pfaadt Luke Weaver 9/24/2023 Yankees W 7-1 Away Zac Gallen Carlos Rodón 9/25/2023 Yankees - Away Merrill Kelly Clarke Schmidt 9/26/2023 White Sox - Away Zach Davies Jesse Scholtens 9/27/2023 White Sox - Away Brandon Pfaadt Touki Toussaint 9/28/2023 White Sox - Away Zac Gallen José Ureña 9/29/2023 Astros - Home Zach Davies J.P. France 9/30/2023 Astros - Home Merrill Kelly Hunter Brown

