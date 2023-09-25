The Arizona Cardinals are +50000 to win the Super Bowl, the poorest odds in the entire NFL as of September 25.

Odds to Win the NFC West: +4000

Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +50000

Arizona put together an 8-9-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, 10 Cardinals games hit the over.

Arizona averaged 323.5 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 22nd in the NFL. Defensively, it ranked 21st, giving up 348.9 yards per game.

Last year the Cardinals had three wins on the road, but only one at home.

When favored last season Arizona recorded only one victory (1-2), while posting a 3-11 record as the underdog.

In the NFC West, the Cardinals won just one game (1-5), and in the conference overall they went 3-9.

Cardinals Impact Players

James Conner rushed for 782 yards (60.2 per game) and seven touchdowns in 13 games last year.

In the passing game, Conner scored one touchdown, with 46 receptions for 300 yards.

Marquise Brown had 67 receptions for 709 yards (59.1 per game) and three touchdowns in 12 games.

In the passing game a season ago, Zach Ertz scored four TDs, hauling in 47 balls for 406 yards (40.6 per game).

Greg Dortch had 52 catches for 467 yards (29.2 per game) and two touchdowns in 16 games.

Zaven Collins had one interception to go with 100 tackles, 11.0 TFL, two sacks, and six passes defended last year.

2023-24 Cardinals NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Commanders L 20-16 +12500 2 September 17 Giants L 31-28 +12500 3 September 24 Cowboys W 28-16 +1000 4 October 1 @ 49ers - +550 5 October 8 Bengals - +2500 6 October 15 @ Rams - +8000 7 October 22 @ Seahawks - +4000 8 October 29 Ravens - +1400 9 November 5 @ Browns - +2200 10 November 12 Falcons - +5000 11 November 19 @ Texans - +40000 12 November 26 Rams - +8000 13 December 3 @ Steelers - +3500 BYE - - - - 15 December 17 49ers - +550 16 December 24 @ Bears - +40000 17 December 31 @ Eagles - +700 18 January 7 Seahawks - +4000

