Alexander Zverev (No. 10 ranking) will meet Grigor Dimitrov (No. 20) in the semifinals of the Chengdu Open on Monday, September 25.

Zverev is getting -165 odds to grab a spot in the final against Dimitrov (+130).

Alexander Zverev vs. Grigor Dimitrov Match Information

Tournament: The Chengdu Open

The Chengdu Open Round: Semifinals

Semifinals Date: Monday, September 25

Monday, September 25 Venue: Sichuan International Tennis Center

Sichuan International Tennis Center Location: Chengdu, China

Chengdu, China Court Surface: Hard

Alexander Zverev vs. Grigor Dimitrov Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Alexander Zverev has a 62.3% chance to win.

Alexander Zverev Grigor Dimitrov -165 Odds to Win Match +130 +125 Odds to Win Tournament +300 62.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 43.5% 44.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 25.0% 52.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 47.1

Alexander Zverev vs. Grigor Dimitrov Trends and Insights

Zverev defeated Miomir Kecmanovic 5-7, 7-5, 6-2 in the quarterfinals on Sunday.

Dimitrov came out on top 6-4, 6-1 versus Christopher O'Connell in the quarterfinals on Sunday.

Zverev has played 25.8 games per match (22.0 in best-of-three matches) in his 59 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types).

Zverev has played 28.3 games per match (23.9 in best-of-three matches) in his 25 matches on hard courts over the past year.

Dimitrov has played 54 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, averaging 23.9 games per match (21.4 in best-of-three matches) and winning 54.0% of those games.

Through 29 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, Dimitrov has averaged 24.2 games per match (21.3 in best-of-three matches) and 10.3 games per set, winning 52.1% of those games.

Zverev and Dimitrov have played four times dating back to 2015, and Zverev has a 4-0 advantage, including a 6-7, 7-6, 6-1, 6-1 win in their most recent meeting on September 2, 2023 at the US Open.

Zverev and Dimitrov have squared off in 12 sets against on another, with Zverev taking 10 of them.

Zverev has the advantage in 117 total games against Dimitrov, capturing 74 of them.

In four head-to-head matches, Zverev and Dimitrov are averaging 29.3 games and 3.0 sets per match.

