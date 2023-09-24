Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks (81-73) will visit Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees (78-76) at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, September 24, with a start time of 1:35 PM ET.

The Diamondbacks are the favorite in this one, at -120, while the underdog Yankees have +100 odds to play spoiler. The over/under is 7 runs for this contest.

Diamondbacks vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Zac Gallen - ARI (16-8, 3.60 ERA) vs Carlos Rodon - NYY (3-6, 5.90 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Diamondbacks Moneyline Yankees Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -120 +100 - 7 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

The Diamondbacks have won 39, or 60.9%, of the 64 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Diamondbacks have a 37-21 record (winning 63.8% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for Arizona.

The Diamondbacks have a 1-2 record across the three games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Arizona combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total six times.

The Yankees have won in 24, or 43.6%, of the 55 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Yankees have been victorious 19 times in 43 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or longer on the moneyline.

The Yankees have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +5000 12th 2nd Win NL West +20000 - 3rd

