Diamondbacks vs. Yankees: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Ketel Marte head into the second of a three-game series against Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees on Sunday at Yankee Stadium.
The Yankees are +100 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favorite Diamondbacks (-120). The over/under is 7 runs for the matchup.
Diamondbacks vs. Yankees Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023
- Time: 1:35 PM ET
- TV: YES
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Diamondbacks
|-120
|+100
|7
|-110
|-110
|-
|-
|-
Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance
- In three games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Diamondbacks have a record of 1-2.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Diamondbacks and their opponents have failed to hit the over four times.
- The Diamondbacks have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats
- The Diamondbacks have compiled a 39-25 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 60.9% of those games).
- Arizona has gone 37-21 (winning 63.8% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.
- The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Diamondbacks a 54.5% chance to win.
- Arizona has played in 154 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 67 times (67-79-8).
- The Diamondbacks have a 6-5-0 record against the spread this season (covering 54.5% of the time).
Diamondbacks Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|43-35
|38-38
|30-28
|51-45
|54-52
|27-21
