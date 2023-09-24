Best Bets, Odds & Promo Codes for the Cowboys vs. Cardinals Game – Week 3
The Dallas Cowboys (2-0) hit the road to meet the Arizona Cardinals (0-2) at State Farm Stadium on Sunday, September 24, 2023. We have best bets recommendations for you.
When is Cowboys vs. Cardinals?
- Game Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Dallas 28 - Arizona 16
- Looking at this contest's moneyline, the Cowboys' implied win probability is 87.1%.
- The Cowboys went 9-3 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 75% of those games).
- Dallas played as a moneyline favorite of -675 or shorter in only two games last season, and it won both.
- Last season, the Cardinals won three out of the 14 games, or 21.4%, in which they were the underdog.
- Last season, Arizona was at least a +490 underdog on the moneyline one time, losing that contest.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Arizona (+13)
- The Cowboys covered the spread nine times in 17 games last season.
- Dallas went winless ATS (0-1-1) when playing as at least 13-point favorites last season.
- The Cardinals had eight wins in 17 games against the spread last season.
- Arizona had no wins ATS (0-1) as underdogs of 13 points or more last season.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (43)
- These two teams averaged a combined 47.5 points per game a season ago, 4.5 more points than the total of 43 set for this matchup.
- The Cowboys and the Cardinals saw their opponents average a combined 3.5 more points per game last season than the over/under of 43 set in this matchup.
- Cowboys games hit the over eight out of 17 times last season.
- Cardinals games went over the point total nine out of 17 times last season.
