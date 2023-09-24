The Arizona Cardinals (0-2) are double-digit, 12.5-point underdogs entering their matchup on Sunday, September 24, 2023 versus the Dallas Cowboys (2-0). The point total is set at 43 points for the game.

Before the Cowboys take on the Cardinals, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at their recent betting trends and insights. The Cardinals' betting trends and insights can be found in this article before they meet the Cowboys.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cardinals vs. Cowboys Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Dallas Moneyline Arizona Moneyline BetMGM Cowboys (-12.5) 43 -700 +500 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Cowboys (-12.5) 43 -750 +530 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Other Week 3 Odds

Arizona vs. Dallas Game Info

When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET Where: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona TV Info: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cardinals vs. Cowboys Betting Insights

Against the spread, Arizona was 8-9-0 last year.

The Cardinals did not cover the spread when an underdog by 12.5 points or more last year (in one opportunity).

In 17 Arizona games last season, 10 of them hit the over.

Dallas was 9-7-0 against the spread last season.

The Cowboys were winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 12.5-point favorites last year.

In 17 Dallas games last season, nine hit the over.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.