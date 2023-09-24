How to Watch Cardinals vs. Cowboys on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 3
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 7:58 AM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Arizona Cardinals (0-2) host the Dallas Cowboys (2-0) at State Farm Stadium on Sunday, September 24, 2023.
We have more coverage below, including how to watch this game on Fubo.
How to Watch Cowboys vs. Cardinals
- When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona
- TV: FOX
Cardinals Insights (2022)
- The Cardinals put up just 0.1 fewer points per game (20) than the Cowboys gave up (20.1) last season.
- The Cardinals averaged just 6.7 fewer yards per game (323.5) than the Cowboys gave up per contest (330.2) last year.
- Last season Arizona ran for 19.1 fewer yards per game (110.2) than Dallas allowed per outing (129.3).
- The Cardinals turned the ball over 25 times last season, eight fewer times than the Cowboys forced turnovers (33).
Cardinals Home Performance (2022)
- At home last season, the Cardinals averaged fewer points (19.6 per game) than overall (20). They also allowed more (28.7 per game) than overall (26.4).
- The Cardinals accumulated 325.1 yards per game at home (1.6 more than overall), and gave up 391.2 at home (42.3 more than overall).
- Arizona accumulated fewer passing yards at home (209.8 per game) than it did overall (213.3), and gave up more (274.3 per game) than overall (230.3).
- The Cardinals picked up 115.3 rushing yards per game at home (5.1 more than overall), and gave up 116.9 at home (1.7 fewer than overall).
- At home the Cardinals converted more third downs (38.5%) than overall (35.2%). But they also allowed opponents to convert on more third downs (46.8%) than overall (42.9%).
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/10/2023
|at Washington
|L 20-16
|FOX
|9/17/2023
|New York
|L 31-28
|FOX
|9/24/2023
|Dallas
|-
|FOX
|10/1/2023
|at San Francisco
|-
|FOX
|10/8/2023
|Cincinnati
|-
|FOX
|10/15/2023
|at Los Angeles
|-
|FOX
