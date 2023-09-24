The Arizona Cardinals (0-2) host the Dallas Cowboys (2-0) at State Farm Stadium on Sunday, September 24, 2023.

How to Watch Cowboys vs. Cardinals

When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET Where: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona TV: FOX

Cardinals Insights (2022)

The Cardinals put up just 0.1 fewer points per game (20) than the Cowboys gave up (20.1) last season.

The Cardinals averaged just 6.7 fewer yards per game (323.5) than the Cowboys gave up per contest (330.2) last year.

Last season Arizona ran for 19.1 fewer yards per game (110.2) than Dallas allowed per outing (129.3).

The Cardinals turned the ball over 25 times last season, eight fewer times than the Cowboys forced turnovers (33).

Cardinals Home Performance (2022)

At home last season, the Cardinals averaged fewer points (19.6 per game) than overall (20). They also allowed more (28.7 per game) than overall (26.4).

The Cardinals accumulated 325.1 yards per game at home (1.6 more than overall), and gave up 391.2 at home (42.3 more than overall).

Arizona accumulated fewer passing yards at home (209.8 per game) than it did overall (213.3), and gave up more (274.3 per game) than overall (230.3).

The Cardinals picked up 115.3 rushing yards per game at home (5.1 more than overall), and gave up 116.9 at home (1.7 fewer than overall).

At home the Cardinals converted more third downs (38.5%) than overall (35.2%). But they also allowed opponents to convert on more third downs (46.8%) than overall (42.9%).

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 at Washington L 20-16 FOX 9/17/2023 New York L 31-28 FOX 9/24/2023 Dallas - FOX 10/1/2023 at San Francisco - FOX 10/8/2023 Cincinnati - FOX 10/15/2023 at Los Angeles - FOX

