The Arizona Cardinals' (0-2) injury report has four players listed ahead of a Sunday, September 24 game against the Dallas Cowboys (2-0). The game begins at 4:25 PM at State Farm Stadium.

The Cardinals are coming off of a loss to the New York Giants by the score of 31-28.

The Cowboys took down the New York Jets 30-10 in their most recent game.

Arizona Cardinals Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Josh Woods LB Ankle Out Kelvin Beachum OL Hand Full Participation In Practice Leki Fotu DT Shoulder Questionable Carlos Watkins DT Biceps Out

Dallas Cowboys Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Brandin Cooks WR Knee Limited Participation In Practice Tyler Biadasz C Hamstring Questionable Tyler Smith OL Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Chuma Edoga OG Elbow Limited Participation In Practice Zack Martin OG Ankle Questionable Tyron Smith OT Knee Questionable Trevon Diggs CB Knee Out Donovan Wilson S Calf Full Participation In Practice Jayron Kearse S Illness Did Not Participate In Practice

Cardinals vs. Cowboys Game Info

When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET Where: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona TV Info: FOX

Cardinals Season Insights (2022)

The Cardinals put up 323.5 yards per game offensively last year (22nd in NFL), and they surrendered 348.9 yards per game (21st) on the other side of the ball.

Despite having a bottom-five scoring defense that ranked second-worst in the NFL last season (26.4 points allowed per game), Arizona put up better results on the other side of the ball, ranking 21st in the NFL by putting up 20 points per game.

From an offensive standpoint, the Cardinals ranked 18th in the NFL with 213.3 passing yards per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 24th in passing yards allowed per contest (230.3).

From an offensive standpoint, Arizona ranked 22nd in the NFL last season with 110.2 rushing yards per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 14th in rushing yards allowed per contest (118.6).

The Cardinals owned the 26th-ranked turnover margin in the league last season at -5, forcing 20 turnovers (20th in NFL) while turning it over 25 times (27th in NFL).

Cardinals vs. Cowboys Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Cowboys (-12.5)

Cowboys (-12.5) Moneyline: Cowboys (-750), Cardinals (+525)

Cowboys (-750), Cardinals (+525) Total: 43 points

