Cardinals Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
The Arizona Cardinals are +100000 to win the Super Bowl, the poorest odds in the entire league as of September 24.
Watch the Cardinals this season on Fubo!
Cardinals Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC West: +8000
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +100000
Looking to place a futures bet on the Cardinals to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Arizona Betting Insights
- Arizona covered eight times in 17 games with a spread last season.
- Cardinals games went over the point total 10 out of 17 times last season.
- Arizona ranked 22nd in total offense (323.5 yards per game) and 21st in total defense (348.9 yards allowed per game) last year.
- Last season the Cardinals had three wins away from home, but only one at home.
- As favorites last season Arizona recorded only one victory (1-2), while posting a 3-11 record as the underdog.
- In the NFC West, the Cardinals won just one game (1-5), and in the conference overall they went 3-9.
Cardinals Impact Players
- James Conner rushed for 782 yards (60.2 per game) and seven touchdowns in 13 games last year.
- In the passing game, Conner scored one touchdown, with 46 receptions for 300 yards.
- Marquise Brown had 67 receptions for 709 yards (59.1 per game) and three touchdowns in 12 games.
- In the passing game a season ago, Zach Ertz scored four TDs, hauling in 47 balls for 406 yards (40.6 per game).
- Greg Dortch had 52 catches for 467 yards (29.2 per game) and two touchdowns in 16 games.
- In 16 games last year, Zaven Collins collected 2.0 sacks to go with 11.0 TFL, 100 tackles, and one interception.
Bet on Cardinals to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Cardinals Player Futures
2023-24 Cardinals NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Commanders
|L 20-16
|+8000
|2
|September 17
|Giants
|L 31-28
|+10000
|3
|September 24
|Cowboys
|-
|+800
|4
|October 1
|@ 49ers
|-
|+600
|5
|October 8
|Bengals
|-
|+2000
|6
|October 15
|@ Rams
|-
|+8000
|7
|October 22
|@ Seahawks
|-
|+4000
|8
|October 29
|Ravens
|-
|+1200
|9
|November 5
|@ Browns
|-
|+4000
|10
|November 12
|Falcons
|-
|+4000
|11
|November 19
|@ Texans
|-
|+75000
|12
|November 26
|Rams
|-
|+8000
|13
|December 3
|@ Steelers
|-
|+4000
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|15
|December 17
|49ers
|-
|+600
|16
|December 24
|@ Bears
|-
|+25000
|17
|December 31
|@ Eagles
|-
|+750
|18
|January 7
|Seahawks
|-
|+4000
Odds are current as of September 24 at 5:20 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.