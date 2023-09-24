Our computer model projects a win for the Dallas Cowboys when they play the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on Sunday, September 24 at 4:25 PM ET -- for more information regarding the spread, over/under and final score, see below.

Offensively, the Cowboys ranked 11th in the NFL with 354.9 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 12th in total defense (330.2 yards allowed per contest). With 26.4 points allowed per game on defense, which ranked second-worst in the NFL last season, the Cardinals had to rely on their 21st-ranked offense (20 points per contest) to keep them competitive.

Bet on the NFL and get the best new user bonus at BetMGM by using our link to sign up!

Watch Cowboys vs Cardinals on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cardinals vs. Cowboys Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Toss Up (Spread: Cowboys by 12.5) Toss Up (43) Cowboys 28, Cardinals 16

Place your bets on the Cowboys-Cardinals matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Cardinals Betting Info

The moneyline for this contest implies a 16.0% chance of a victory for the Cardinals.

Arizona won eight games against the spread last year, failing to cover nine times.

The Cardinals were an underdog by 12.5 points or more last year once, and failed to cover the spread.

A total of 10 of Arizona games last year went over the point total.

Last season, Cardinals games resulted in an average scoring total of 45.4, which is 2.4 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Cowboys Betting Info

The Cowboys have an implied moneyline win probability of 88.2% in this matchup.

Dallas put together a 9-7-0 ATS record last year.

The Cowboys did not cover the spread when favored by 12.5 points or more last season (in one opportunity).

A total of nine Dallas games last season hit the over.

The point total average for Cowboys games last season was 44.2, 1.2 more points than the over/under for this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cardinals vs. Cowboys 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Dallas 27.5 20.1 30 19.7 24.6 20.6 Arizona 20 26.4 19.6 28.7 20.5 23.9

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.