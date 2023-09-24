The Dallas Cowboys (2-0) face the Arizona Cardinals (0-2) on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at State Farm Stadium. The Cowboys are significant favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 12.5 points. The over/under is 43.5 in the outing.

There will be a slew of live betting opportunities this week when the Cowboys clash with the Cardinals. Before making any in-game bets, you'll want to review the stats and trends that we list below.

Cardinals vs. Cowboys Quarter-By-Quarter Scoring Trends

1st Quarter

At the conclusion of the first quarter last year, the Cardinals had the lead four times, were behind eight times, and were knotted up five times.

The Cardinals averaged 2.4 points scored on offense and gave up an average of 4.4 points on defense in the first quarter last year.

The Cowboys led eight times, were losing seven times, and were knotted up two times at the conclusion of the first quarter last year.

Dallas averaged 5.4 points on offense and allowed an average of 3.4 points on defense in the first quarter last season.

2nd Quarter

In 17 games last season, the Cardinals won the second quarter six times, lost nine times, and tied two times.

In the second quarter last season, the Cardinals averaged 7.1 points scored on offense (12th-ranked) and gave up an average of 8.7 points on defense (28th-ranked).

Last season, the Cowboys won the second quarter in six games, were outscored in the second quarter in five games, and they were knotted up in the second quarter in six games.

In the second quarter last year, Dallas averaged 8.2 points on offense (seventh-ranked) and allowed an average of 7.2 points on defense (18th-ranked).

3rd Quarter

The Cardinals outscored their opponent in the third quarter in five games last season, were outscored in the third quarter in 11 games, and were knotted up in the third quarter in one game.

The Cardinals' offense averaged 2.9 points in the third quarter last year. Defensively, they gave up 6.9 points on average in the third quarter.

Looking at the third quarter, the Cowboys won the third quarter in seven games last season, lost the third quarter in eight games, and tied the third quarter in two games.

Offensively, the Cowboys put up an average of 5.8 points in the third quarter (fifth-ranked) last season. On defense, they surrendered 5.1 points on average in the third quarter (24th-ranked).

4th Quarter

In 17 games last year, the Cardinals outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter six times, were outscored nine times, and were knotted up two times.

The Cardinals' offense averaged 6.4 points in the fourth quarter last year. Defensively, they allowed seven points on average in that quarter.

Last year, the Cowboys outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in 11 games, lost that quarter in four games, and they were knotted up in that quarter in two games.

In the fourth quarter last season, Dallas put up an average of 7.7 points on offense and gave up an average of 4.3 points on defense.

Cardinals vs. Cowboys Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the conclusion of the first half last season, the Cardinals led five times, were behind 11 times, and were knotted up one time.

In the first half last year, the Cardinals averaged 9.5 points on offense (22nd-ranked) and surrendered an average of 13.1 points on defense (28th-ranked).

Last season, the Cowboys were winning after the first half in 10 games, were losing after the first half in six games, and were tied after the first half in one game.

In the first half last season, Dallas averaged 13.6 points scored on offense. On defense, the team ceded an average of 10.6 points in the first half.

2nd Half

In 17 games last season, the Cardinals won the second half three times (2-1 record in those games), were outscored in the second half 12 times (2-10), and were knotted up in the second half two times (0-2).

The Cardinals averaged 9.4 points scored on offense and gave up an average of 13.9 points on defense in the second half last year.

In 17 games last year, the Cowboys outscored their opponent in the second half 11 times (10-1 record in those games), lost five times (2-3), and tied one time (0-1).

In the second half last year, Dallas averaged 13.5 points scored on offense. It ceded an average of 9.4 points on defense in the second half.

