The Ohio State Buckeyes are expected to come out on top in their matchup against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at 7:30 PM on Saturday, September 23, according to our computer projections. If you're looking for additional predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Ohio State vs. Notre Dame Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Ohio State (-3.5) Under (55.5) Ohio State 30, Notre Dame 24

Week 4 Predictions

Ohio State Betting Info (2023)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Buckeyes' implied win probability is 61.5%.

The Buckeyes have one win against the spread this season.

Ohio State has an ATS record of 1-2 when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.

One of the Buckeyes' three games this season has hit the over.

The over/under in this matchup is 55.5 points, 5.0 fewer than the average total in this season's Ohio State contests.

Notre Dame Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 42.6% chance of a victory for the Fighting Irish.

So far this season, the Fighting Irish have put together a 3-1-0 record against the spread.

Three of the Fighting Irish's four games with a set total have hit the over (75%).

Notre Dame games this year have averaged an over/under of 51.3 points, 4.2 less than the point total in this matchup.

Buckeyes vs. Fighting Irish 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Ohio State 40.3 6.7 49.0 8.5 23.0 3.0 Notre Dame 46.0 11.8 48.5 10.0 45.0 24.0

