Big Sky opponents match up when the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (0-3) and the Montana Grizzlies (3-0) play on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at the J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome.

Despite having a bottom-25 scoring defense that ranks 14th-worst in the FCS (41.7 points allowed per game), Northern Arizona has played better on the other side of the ball, ranking 78th in the FCS by putting up 20.3 points per game. Montana has been keeping opposing offenses in check on defense, surrendering just 14.3 points per contest (ninth-best). Offensively, it ranks 28th by accumulating 31.7 points per game.

We have more details below.

Northern Arizona vs. Montana Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

City: Flagstaff, Arizona

Flagstaff, Arizona Venue: J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome

Northern Arizona vs. Montana Key Statistics

Northern Arizona Montana 386.0 (43rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 342.3 (62nd) 438.7 (108th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 221.7 (20th) 139.0 (63rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 192.0 (24th) 247.0 (29th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 150.3 (101st) 1 (58th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 2 (19th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (63rd)

Northern Arizona Stats Leaders

Kai Millner has been a dual threat for Northern Arizona so far this season. He has 458 passing yards, completing 59.4% of his passes and collecting two touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's rushed for 87 yards (29.0 ypg) on 26 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Devon Starling has carried the ball 37 times for a team-high 186 yards on the ground and has found the end zone one time.

Coleman Owen's 261 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 15 times and has totaled 18 receptions and one touchdown.

Isaiah Eastman has hauled in eight receptions totaling 119 yards so far this campaign.

Chase Belcher has a total of 76 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in six passes and scoring one touchdown.

Montana Stats Leaders

Sam Vidlak leads Montana with 326 yards on 30-of-49 passing with two touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

Eli Gillman is his team's leading rusher with 54 carries for 275 yards, or 91.7 per game. He's found the end zone four times on the ground, as well.

Nick Ostmo has racked up 134 yards on 22 carries with three touchdowns.

Junior Bergen has registered eight receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 145 (48.3 yards per game). He's been targeted 11 times and has one touchdown.

Keelan White has put together a 91-yard season so far. He's caught seven passes on nine targets.

Aaron Fontes has racked up 80 reciving yards (26.7 ypg) this season.

