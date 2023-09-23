Saturday's contest between the New York Yankees (78-76) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (81-73) at Yankee Stadium has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Yankees coming out on top. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET on September 23.

The Yankees will look to Carlos Rodon (3-6) against the Diamondbacks and Zach Davies (2-5).

When: Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET

Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Our pick for this contest is Yankees 5, Diamondbacks 4.

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

The Diamondbacks have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 5-2 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, Arizona and its foes are 6-3-1 in its previous 10 contests.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Diamondbacks' past 10 games.

The Diamondbacks have won in 40, or 48.2%, of the 83 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Arizona has a mark of 18-25 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Averaging 4.6 runs per game (714 total), Arizona is the 14th-highest scoring team in the majors.

The Diamondbacks have the 20th-ranked ERA (4.57) in the majors this season.

