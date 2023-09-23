The New York Yankees (78-76) face the Arizona Diamondbacks (81-73) after Aaron Judge hit three homers in a 7-1 victory over the Diamondbacks. The game starts at 1:05 PM ET on Saturday.

The probable starters are Carlos Rodon (3-6) for the Yankees and Zach Davies (2-5) for the Diamondbacks.

Diamondbacks vs. Yankees Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

1:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Rodon - NYY (3-6, 5.90 ERA) vs Davies - ARI (2-5, 6.81 ERA)

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zach Davies

Davies (2-5) takes the mound first for the Diamondbacks in his 18th start of the season. He has a 6.81 ERA in 79 1/3 innings pitched, with 69 strikeouts.

The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed four innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 6.81, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 17 games this season. Opponents are hitting .287 against him.

Davies has three quality starts under his belt this year.

Davies has eight starts this season where he pitched five or more innings.

In one of his 17 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Carlos Rodón

The Yankees will hand the ball to Rodon (3-6) for his 13th start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw 6 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, giving up three earned runs while allowing six hits.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 5.90, a 2.4 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.362 in 12 games this season.

In 12 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in two of them.

Rodon will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.

