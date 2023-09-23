Gleyber Torres will lead the charge for the New York Yankees (78-76) on Saturday, September 23, when they square off against Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks (81-73) at Yankee Stadium at 1:05 PM ET.

The favored Yankees have -140 moneyline odds against the underdog Diamondbacks, who are listed at +115. The over/under is 8 runs for this matchup.

Diamondbacks vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Carlos Rodon - NYY (3-6, 5.90 ERA) vs Zach Davies - ARI (2-5, 6.81 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Diamondbacks vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

The Yankees have entered the game as favorites 89 times this season and won 49, or 55.1%, of those games.

The Yankees have gone 36-21 (winning 63.2% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that New York has a 58.3% chance to win.

The Yankees played as the moneyline favorite for six of their last 10 games, and they went 4-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- New York and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total three times.

The Diamondbacks have come away with 40 wins in the 83 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Diamondbacks have been victorious 18 times in 43 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or longer on the moneyline.

In seven games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 5-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +5000 12th 2nd Win NL West +20000 - 3rd

