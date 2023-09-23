A couple of hot hitters, Gleyber Torres and Corbin Carroll, will try to keep it going when the New York Yankees face the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday at 1:05 PM ET, at Yankee Stadium.

Diamondbacks vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Time: 1:05 PM ET

TV Channel: MLB Network

Location: The Bronx, New York

Venue: Yankee Stadium

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks' 163 home runs rank 22nd in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 468 extra-base hits, Arizona ranks 15th in MLB with a .414 slugging percentage this season.

The Diamondbacks have a team batting average of .253 this season, which ranks 12th among MLB teams.

Arizona ranks 14th in the majors with 714 total runs scored this season.

The Diamondbacks have an on-base percentage of .323 this season, which ranks 13th in the league.

The Diamondbacks have shown patience at the plate this season with the fourth-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.8) among MLB offenses.

Arizona strikes out 8.4 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 23rd in MLB.

Arizona has the 20th-ranked ERA (4.57) in the majors this season.

The Diamondbacks have a combined WHIP of 1.333 as a pitching staff, which ranks 19th in MLB.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

Zach Davies (2-5) will take the mound for the Diamondbacks, his 18th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs in four innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Chicago Cubs.

He has started 17 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.

Davies has eight starts of five or more innings this season in 17 chances. He averages 4.7 innings per outing.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 17 chances this season.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 9/16/2023 Cubs W 7-6 Home Zach Davies Kyle Hendricks 9/17/2023 Cubs W 6-2 Home Ryne Nelson Jordan Wicks 9/19/2023 Giants W 8-4 Home Zac Gallen Alex Cobb 9/20/2023 Giants W 7-1 Home Merrill Kelly Logan Webb 9/22/2023 Yankees L 7-1 Away Brandon Pfaadt Luke Weaver 9/23/2023 Yankees - Away Zach Davies Carlos Rodón 9/24/2023 Yankees - Away Ryne Nelson Clarke Schmidt 9/25/2023 White Sox - Away Zac Gallen José Ureña 9/26/2023 White Sox - Away Merrill Kelly Jesse Scholtens 9/27/2023 White Sox - Away Brandon Pfaadt Touki Toussaint 9/29/2023 Astros - Home Zach Davies J.P. France

