Carlos Rodon and the New York Yankees will hit the field against the Arizona Diamondbacks and projected starter Zach Davies on Saturday at Yankee Stadium.

Bookmakers list the Yankees as -125 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Diamondbacks +105 moneyline odds. The game's over/under is set at 8 runs.

Diamondbacks vs. Yankees Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Time: 1:05 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: The Bronx, New York

Venue: Yankee Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Yankees -125 +105 8 -115 -105 - - -

Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have posted a mark of 5-2.

When it comes to the total, the Diamondbacks and their opponents are 6-3-1 in their previous 10 games.

The past 10 Diamondbacks matchups have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.

Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats

The Diamondbacks have been victorious in 40, or 48.2%, of the 83 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Arizona has won 23 of its 55 games, or 41.8%, when it's the underdog by at least +105 on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

So far this season, Arizona and its opponents have hit the over in 67 of its 154 games with a total.

The Diamondbacks are 6-5-0 against the spread in their 11 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Diamondbacks Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 43-35 38-38 30-28 51-45 54-52 27-21

